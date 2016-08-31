Gaming grants to good sports

Six Langley sports organizations are divvying up $235,600 from the B.C. government’s community gaming grant program.

• Langley Gymnastics Foundation: $42,000

• Basketball B.C.: $54,000

• Langley Minor Lacrosse Association: $42,100

• West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association: $56,000

• B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association: $3,000

• Flip City Gymnastics Club: $38,500

“These organizations have been so important in helping our young people develop a healthy, active lifestyle,” said Fort Langley-Aldergrove MLA Rich Coleman. “These grants will ensure they can continue their great work for years to come and help develop the next generation of athletes in our community.”

These grants are awarded under the Sport and Arts and Culture category of the community gaming grant program, which allows non-profit organizations to apply for provincial gaming revenues from the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development.

Gaming grants are also awarded in the categories of Public Safety, Human and Social Services, Parent Advisory Councils and District Parent Advisory Councils, and Environment.

Every year, the provincial government approves $135 million in gaming grants that benefit more than 5,000 local non-profit organizations that serve communities throughout British Columbia.