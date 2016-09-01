Looking Back: Langley's history from the week of Sept. 1

Eighty Years Ago

August 27, 1936

Langley considered experimenting with a new type of road surface: a combination of asphalt and cement. Three coats would cost $390 per mile.

A Department of National Defence advertisement in the Langley Advance called for tenders for the development of an intermediate aerodrome at Langley Prairie.

A shortage of potatoes in the United States was expected to boost local prices past $45 per ton.

Seventy Years Ago

August 29, 1946

A dispute was simmering between council and the employees’ union over the appointment of a new works superintendent.

Council decided, in the face of a sagging bond market, to dispose of its entire school issue, rather than wait for a more favourable financial climate.

Sixty Years Ago

August 30, 1956

Langley exhibitors had done well at the Pacific National Exhibition, taking both the Swine Inter-Club and the F.D. Cross Best Decorated Stall trophies.

A “substantial” grant for Langley Municipal Airport got Department of Transport approval. The landing strip was to be turned into a full, all-weather airport.

Langley City mayor Ernie Sendall gave in to business people’s demands and called a public meeting to discuss plans for a new city hall.

Fifty Years Ago

September 1, 1966

Carpenters who had been locked out by contractors throughout the province for two weeks, went back to work in the Langley High School vocational wing, in an effort to get the additions ready for students returning to classes. The return was negotiated between the school architect, the local contractor, and the carpenters’ union.

Locally, the provincial election became a three-way race when the Liberals entered Roy McConnell of North Surrey. Until then, Incumbent Social Credit MLA Hunter Vogel was facing NDP challenger Martin Thomas.

Forty Years Ago

August 26, 1976

Schnee’s Delicatessen in Salt Lane became Langley’s first retail outlet to use a metric scale.

The B.C. Provincial Museum train stopped at Potter’s Distillery, next to downtown Langley City, as part of its tour through the province.

Thirty Years Ago

August 27, 1986

More than 15,000 students were preparing to start classes in Langley schools.

The Langley Teachers’ Association indicated it would continue the previous spring’s “instruction only” campaign when classes resumed in September.

Twenty Years Ago

August 28, 1996

Fraser Hwy. was closed through downtown Langley City, to accommodate a larger Arts Alive celebration.

After deciding in camera against authorizing use of photo radar in the Township, council decided to rethink its position when the matter came to a public council meeting. More information was needed, it was decided, before a final decision could be made.

A Langley drug dealer had his career cut short when he was gunned down by Vancouver police in the parking lot of the Fraser Arms Hotel.