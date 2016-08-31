Ride to Conquer Cancer ‘amazing’

Willowbrook resident Chris Vecchies is an avid cyclist who will be taking part in his third Ride to Conquer Cancer in B.C. this weekend (Aug. 27 and 28).

Finally, Mother Nature cooperated.

Profiled in the Aug. 25 Langley Advance [Riding for Uncle Gino] 34-year-old Vecchies and fellow riders battled harsh elements the past two years of the Ride to Conquer Cancer, B.C. edition fundraiser – a raging windstorm during day one of the two-day ride last year, and in 2014, torrential rainfall.

This time around, conditions were ideal for the 200-kilometre ride benefiting the BC Cancer Foundation: it was dry and not overly hot.

“It was amazing,” Vecchies said. “We had good weather and no injuries, so it was fantastic.”

Vecchies is the co-captain of Team Riders for Ryders, a group founded by Jimi Brockett, a Vancouver resident who lost his four-and-a-half-year-old son, Ryder, to cancer.

The 2016 team raised $268,571.

All told, 1,687 B.C. riders raised $7.1 million this year for the foundation.