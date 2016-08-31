  • Connect with Us

Community

Ride to Conquer Cancer ‘amazing’

Willowbrook resident Chris Vecchies is an avid cyclist who will be taking part in his third Ride to Conquer Cancer in B.C. this weekend (Aug. 27 and 28). - Special to the Langley Advance
Willowbrook resident Chris Vecchies is an avid cyclist who will be taking part in his third Ride to Conquer Cancer in B.C. this weekend (Aug. 27 and 28).
— image credit: Special to the Langley Advance
  • posted Aug 31, 2016 at 1:00 PM

Finally, Mother Nature cooperated.

Profiled in the Aug. 25 Langley Advance [Riding for Uncle Gino] 34-year-old Vecchies and fellow riders battled harsh elements the past two years of the Ride to Conquer Cancer, B.C. edition fundraiser – a raging windstorm during day one of the two-day ride last year, and in 2014, torrential rainfall.

This time around, conditions were ideal for the 200-kilometre ride benefiting the BC Cancer Foundation: it was dry and not overly hot.

“It was amazing,” Vecchies said. “We had good weather and no injuries, so it was fantastic.”

Vecchies is the co-captain of Team Riders for Ryders, a group founded by Jimi Brockett, a Vancouver resident who lost his four-and-a-half-year-old son, Ryder, to cancer.

The 2016 team raised $268,571.

All told, 1,687 B.C. riders raised $7.1 million  this year for the foundation.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event

View our Special Features

Community Business Leaders
Best of the Best 2015
Seniors Guide