Ride to Conquer Cancer ‘amazing’
Finally, Mother Nature cooperated.
Profiled in the Aug. 25 Langley Advance [Riding for Uncle Gino] 34-year-old Vecchies and fellow riders battled harsh elements the past two years of the Ride to Conquer Cancer, B.C. edition fundraiser – a raging windstorm during day one of the two-day ride last year, and in 2014, torrential rainfall.
This time around, conditions were ideal for the 200-kilometre ride benefiting the BC Cancer Foundation: it was dry and not overly hot.
“It was amazing,” Vecchies said. “We had good weather and no injuries, so it was fantastic.”
Vecchies is the co-captain of Team Riders for Ryders, a group founded by Jimi Brockett, a Vancouver resident who lost his four-and-a-half-year-old son, Ryder, to cancer.
The 2016 team raised $268,571.
All told, 1,687 B.C. riders raised $7.1 million this year for the foundation.