Partnership pays dividends

The Langley School District Foundation’s 11th annual Grand Prix Gala, held at Thunderbird Show Park on June 5 raised $70,000 for the foundation’s Food for Thought Campaign.

Thunderbird Show Park: where fundraising dollars are made.

Langley’s premier equestrian facility not only hosts world-class show jumping and equine events, it also helps community organizations by providing a venue for their fundraisers.

Thunderbird president Jane Tidball said the park is more than happy to partner with Langley not-for-profit groups to help raise much-needed funds.

“It’s such a privilege for Thunderbird Show Park to be connected with local charities such as the Langley School District Foundation, Langley Hospice, and the Langley Animal Protection Society to help raise awareness and funding for these great causes,” Tidball said.

On June 5, the Langley School District Foundation’s 11th annual Grand Prix Gala raised $70,000.

Proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction, contests, and sponsorships were earmarked for the foundation’s Food for Thought Campaign, which provides nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to the 3,000 Langley students who come to school hungry every day.

Langley School District Foundation executive director Susan Cairns said the foundation has been holding its Grand Prix Gala at Thunderbird Show Park for the last seven years and “it has been fantastic.”

She added that Tidball and her staff are amazing to work with.

The foundation wanted to create a unique fundraiser – something different from the usual dinner and dance, Cairns explained.