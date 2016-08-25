- Home
Partnership pays dividends
Thunderbird Show Park: where fundraising dollars are made.
Langley’s premier equestrian facility not only hosts world-class show jumping and equine events, it also helps community organizations by providing a venue for their fundraisers.
Thunderbird president Jane Tidball said the park is more than happy to partner with Langley not-for-profit groups to help raise much-needed funds.
“It’s such a privilege for Thunderbird Show Park to be connected with local charities such as the Langley School District Foundation, Langley Hospice, and the Langley Animal Protection Society to help raise awareness and funding for these great causes,” Tidball said.
On June 5, the Langley School District Foundation’s 11th annual Grand Prix Gala raised $70,000.
Proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction, contests, and sponsorships were earmarked for the foundation’s Food for Thought Campaign, which provides nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to the 3,000 Langley students who come to school hungry every day.
Langley School District Foundation executive director Susan Cairns said the foundation has been holding its Grand Prix Gala at Thunderbird Show Park for the last seven years and “it has been fantastic.”
She added that Tidball and her staff are amazing to work with.
The foundation wanted to create a unique fundraiser – something different from the usual dinner and dance, Cairns explained.
“The idea of holding it at Thunderbird during a Grand Prix event has been enormously successful for us,” she added.
“Our guests look forward to it every year and most of our sponsors have been with us since we started holding the event at Thunderbird. We couldn’t be happier.”
Meanwhile, last August’s West Fine Art Show at Thunderbird Show Park saw more than $50,000 in art sales, 25 per cent of which (equalling more than $12,000) benefited the Langley Hospice Society.
Fundraisers such as this, noted the society’s Shannon Todd Booth, help Langley Hospice ensure that important palliative and bereavement care and support programs and services continue “in our community, for our community.”
This past Nov. 1, the Power of the Purse fundraiser at Thunderbird Show Park was a huge, sold-out success.
Proceeds from the sale of new and gently used purses, as well as a silent and live auction, went to the BC Cancer Foundation to raise funds and awareness in the battle against women’s cancers.