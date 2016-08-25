Langley starting point for Power Ride Saturday

Riders took part in the Power Ride in 2015. The ride has returned for a second year of fundraising.

Langley will be the starting point for a motorcycle ride Saturday to raise awareness of safety in the utility industry.

The second annual Power Ride will be “rolling for recovery” from Langley to Whistler on Aug. 27.

The ride is the brainchild of Ted Pennell of Trueline Power.

In 2008, Pennell was burned in a power line incident during construction of the Olympic Village.

He went through a traumatic recovery that included physical and emotional challenges, Pennell said.

“After personally going through the rehabilitation process, we wanted to give back and support workers who have been seriously injured in the workplace,” he said.

The money doesn’t just go to awareness, but directly to supporting workers.

“Last year we raised $18,000,” said Pennell. “We donated $12,000 to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund. The remaining $6,000 went to assist an injured BC Hydro electrician. A year and a half ago he was burnt and lost both arms in a workplace accident in New Westminster. He has a wife and four kids.”

In 2015 there were 80 registered participants, and 50 motorcycles took the trip.

This year the Power Ride has the support of the Electrical Contractors Association of B.C.

There is a $50 entry fee for the ride, which starts at 11 a.m. at Barnes Harley-Davidson at 8859 201st St., with registration starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, or online at thepowerride.com.

There will be a breakfast and live band, before the ride heads off at 11 sharp.

The ride will take about two hours and finishes at The Longhorn Saloon in Whistler followed by lunch at 2 p.m.

Even if you don’t ride a motorcycle, participants are welcome to drive along, said Pennell.