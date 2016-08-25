Two women mark their 100th birthdays at Langley seniors facility

On Aug. 18 Langley’s Madeleine Moon, eight, took part in the 100th birthday celebration of her great grandmother, Marjorie Agnew (left).

PHOTO: Ruby Minkie was joined for her 100th birthday celebration by great nephew Andrew MacMillan (left) who lives in Walnut Grove, Jillian Porth, Ron Porth and Chris Porth. Ron is Ruby’s cousin and Jillian and Chris are his children. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Two residents of Chartwell Langley Gardens in Walnut Grove were honoured at a birthday party on Aug. 18 to mark their 100th birthdays.

Marjorie Agnew and Ruby Minkie were surrounded by family as a band performed songs from a

century ago as part of the celebration.

Agnew was East Vancouver born and raised, working for the telephone company before she married.

She’s lived in several remote communities throughout B.C. because of her husband’s work in mining.

She would go on to raise two daughters as a single mother and work as a legal secretary.

Agnew, who moved to Langley about a decade ago to be close to family, has four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

As a young woman, she was the Canadian women’s shotput champion of 1933.

What’s the secret of longevity?

“I guess Mom and Dad’s cooking,” she said.

Minkie moved to Langley Gardens in 2010 to be near family.

She never married and had no children.

Born in Winnipeg, she moved to Vancouver in 1938, worked in Ottawa during the Second World War, and returned to the West Coast.

At the age of 62, she retired from the Workers’ Compensation Board (now WorkSafe BC) where she worked for 36 years.

A member of several golf clubs, Ruby was athletic, participating in softball, tennis, curling, and golf. Minkie also travelled extensively and had an active social life.