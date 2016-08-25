Family reunion brings members to Langley from far and wide

Participants in the ‘Legendary Andrews Fam Jam’ gathered for a group picture Saturday during their visit to Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery.

A huge family reunion in east Langley lived up to its “legendary” billing last weekend.

The ‘Legendary Andrews Fam Jam’ saw Langley residents Corey and Christa Janzen host four generations of the Andrews family in their home.

The Andrews family are fourth generation residents of Langley and have been involved locally in the community, and through public service, since they arrived here more than 40 years ago.

While 16 family members were unable to attend, 28 others came from Nicaragua, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Edmonton, Vancouver, Surrey, Maple Ridge, and Langley.

Attendees ranged in age from 14 months to 86 years, spanning four generations.

Christa Janzen said the work that went into hosting the reunion was well worth the effort.

“When hosting a larger group, you’re considering multiple families, schedules, personalities, and ages,” she said. “It’s certainly challenging, but it’s also always worth the investment. There were many hours of preparation that went into preparing to host our family for three days, but it is an honour and a blessing that we can all come together as a family.”