‘Dirt’ road leads to degree for Langley woman

Langley’s Samantha Graham graduated from D.W. Poppy Secondary with dreams of becoming a dietitian.

Those dreams of wanting to improve people’s health and nutrition with healthy fresh food hit the dirt. She found a new path to her goal.

And now Graham is the first local person graduating from the Kwantlen Polytechnic University sustainable agriculture program based in Richmond.

Graham’s cohort was the first to go through the program, which teaches students to critically analyze the many aspects that make up the food system, from urban gardens, to government agencies, to agricultural education programs for school-aged children.

“Seeing the multitude of avenues to explore upon graduation is very exciting,” said Graham, who spent part of her degree working with elementary and secondary students in their schools’ gardens, teaching them about gardening and nature.

She didn’t let the grass grow under her feet after earning her degree.

Graham is spending a year in Australia, where she hopes to engage in farm work, and learn about agricultural practices in a climate that differs from B.C.

ong-term she would love to work with a local organization that contributes to community.