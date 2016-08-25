Langley student earns scholarship to help with studies

Langley’s Jennifer Yi, studying at Simon Fraser University, earned a STEM award as a 2016 Schulich Leader Scholarship winner.

Now in its fifth year, this scholarship program encourages high school graduates to study in the science, technology, engineering and math fields (hence STEM).

This year 1,500 high schools and Cégeps across Canada participated in the program, which is a new record. Since inception, 220 students have received this award.

“It is very important that we support exceptional students that demonstrate great leadership and embrace STEM fields,” said founder Seymour Schulich. “It is an investment not only in their future, but the future of our country. Their pursuits are sure to lead to key innovations in the years ahead.”

Two scholarship recipients are selected at each of the 20 participating universities, with five of these universities receiving an additional two scholarships for attracting the most applications.

Twenty-five undergraduate scholarships, valued at $80,000, are given out to students pursuing engineering degrees.

The other 25 scholarships, valued at $60,000, are reserved for students pursuing degrees in science, technology or math.

Schulich established this $100 million scholarship fund in 2011 to encourage Canada’s best and brightest students to be the next pioneers of global scientific research and innovation. This program awards 100 scholarships annually, valued at more than $5.5 million. The money means students can devote their full time and attention to their studies with help with the financial burden of post-secondary education.