Looking Back: Langley's history from the week of August 25

Eighty Years Ago

August 20, 1936

Local motorcycle police constable Robertson was forced into a ditch by a Saskat­chewan-licenced motorist who swept too widely around the corner at the telephone office. The officer was not badly hurt, but his bike was.

More than half of Langley’s dogs were running illegally at large, prompting council to request changes in the Sheep Protection Act.

Seventy Years Ago

August 22, 1946

Building material shortages forced a slow-down in Langley School Board’s extensive building program. Grant Duckworth reported that lack of availability of lumber and cement bogged down work at Willoughby School.

A squabble over division of profits from the Fall Fair was resolved by splitting the proceeds three ways, between the Langley Agricultural Association, Amateur Athletic Association, and the Lions.

Sixty Years Ago

August 23, 1956

The local Board of Trade described Fraser Highway as Canada’s most inadequate highway, and demanded that it be expanded to four lanes.

Joan Greenwood was chosen from a field of three entrants to be Miss Langley for 1956.

Brookswood fire department was authorized to overspend its treasury by $1,000 to buy a new fire truck.

Fifty Years Ago

August 25, 1966

A $45,000 plebiscite was proposed, to build a community centre on Langley City Park.

The federal bureau of statistics reported that Langley City had a population of 2,700.

Forty Years Ago

August 19, 1976

An area assessor told Langley City council that the only hope for equitable property taxation would be to base taxes on an assessment of actual market value of homes.

Langley City had a month to decide: stick with the joint RCMP service shared with the Township, or go with a separate force.

The Abbotsford Airshow had a record attendance of 133,800.

Thirty Years Ago

August 20, 1986

Charges were dropped in an impaired driving case because the police officer had used recently outdated terminology in demanding a breath sample.

A Fraser River houseboat resident erected a sign telling boaters to slow down, to keep his home from rocking.

Compensation Stabilization Commissioner Ed Peck rejected the 34 per cent arbitrated wage hike given to the 757-member Langley Teachers’ Association.

Twenty Years Ago

August 21, 1996

Langley MLA Lynn Stephens was upset by a Provincial Environmental Appeal Board ruling overturning a GVRD order of a year earlier. The GVRD had ordered a Money’s Mushrooms composting plant at the Langley-Surrey border to employ odour-reduction technology in its operation.

Fraser Valley West MP Randy White accepted the local Reform Party’s nomination to stand for re-election to a second term. White also announced that he would work towards denying serial killer Clifford Olson the right to any parole hearings through the so-called “faint hope clause.”

Langley mourned the passing of prominent Langley volunteer, Jim Clark, Langley Citizen of the Year for 1990 and Senior Citizen of the Year for 1994.