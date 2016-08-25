  • Connect with Us

Throwback Thursday: August 25, 2016

  • posted Aug 25, 2016 at 9:00 AM
Share your caption for this photo of Langley kids at play. - Langley Centennial Museum photo
Share your caption for this photo of Langley kids at play.
— image credit: Langley Centennial Museum photo

Each week, Langley Advance readers are invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny – for this historic Langley picture. Tell us what era you think it is.

This week’s prize is a gift card from Cora.

Last week’s photo was the Bethel family and their milk cans on raft during the 1948 flood.Bethel family.

Preference is given to Langley residents. Entrants must be 19 or older. The winner will be selected by a random draw of all entries. The contest is not open to employees of the Langley Advance or Black Press.

Winner will be notified by email and must pick up the prize as offered at the Langley Advance office, 6375 202nd Street.

The Langley Advance reserves the right to reject entries deemed unsuitable, libelous or otherwise objectionable. Please keep entries suitable for a family newspaper.

